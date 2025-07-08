Peshawar [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): A fire tore through a house in a densely populated area of Kochi Bazaar in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday, leaving four people dead and three others injured, Geo News reported.

As per Geo News, citing officials from the country's emergency service, Rescue 1122, firefighters initially rescued three individuals from the burning residence and rushed them to the hospital in critical condition, but later all succumbed to their injuries.

Also Read | US: Man Arrested for Making Child Porn Videos, Having Sex With Cow Twice in Riverton.

The fourth victim, rescued later, also succumbed to severe burns after being taken to the hospital.

Three other people were treated for burn injuries and are currently receiving care in the hospital's burn unit, Geo News reported.

Also Read | US-Based Indian Family of 4 Members From Hyderabad Killed As Speeding Mini Truck Collides With Car in Dallas.

The fire disrupted electricity in Kochi Bazaar and nearby Chowk Nasir Khan. It took six fire trucks and 40 personnel to bring the blaze under control after a lengthy operation.

As per Geo News, Rescue 1122 reported that two firefighters collapsed during the mission due to extreme heat and smoke inhalation. The narrow, congested alleyways in the area significantly hampered firefighting efforts.

An eyewitness stated that the first water tanker ran dry within minutes, while another fire vehicle experienced mechanical problems with its hose and fittings, and a third unit was later dispatched to continue battling the flames, Geo News reported.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)