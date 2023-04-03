Punjab [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Pakistan, which is facing severe flour shortage, witnessed a major scuffle at the free wheat flour distribution centre in Shorkot in which five persons, including a woman, were injured on Sunday, reported Dawn.

In Shorkot, there was a heavy rush of free flour seekers located at the Government Elementary School in Shorkot Cantt. The scuffle occurred between policemen and the people, leading to a stampede-like situation.

As a result, five persons received injuries. They were given first aid at Shorkot Rafiqui Welfare Hospital. A man received stitches on his foot that was cut during the disorder, reported Dawn.

However, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir has termed the reports of deaths during the flour distribution mere propaganda of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

"PTI leaders have told lies to mislead the people," Aamir Mir said in the statement.

He said the claim of death of dozens of people during the distribution of flour was nothing but mischief but added that the lives of three valuable people were unfortunately lost due to the rush and an inquiry was going on into the matter, reported Dawn.

The eyewitnesses said a similar situation had occurred at the same centre two days back when the people had attempted to open the gate of the school forcibly to enter the distribution centre and some people were also injured.

Meanwhile, the people blocked a road in protest against the non-availability of flour in Muzaffargarh on Saturday, reported Dawn.

The people blocked a road for hours in the Jatoi area in protest against the non-availability of flour, alleging that some agents of the officials were charging Rs 200 per bag at the flour point.

The protest continued until the flour was received by the protesters.

On Friday, in Karachi, at least 12 people were killed, including 9 women, in a stampede during a ration distribution drive in a factory, Geo News reported.

According to rescue officials and police authorities in the region, three children were killed as well.

Also, six people passed out during the stampede, rescuers informed Geo News. Police officers said that a sizable crowd had gathered at the location while the ration was being handed.

Pakistan is facing a major economic crisis triggered by a series of corrupt and failed governments, military coups, rising international debts, no major exports, and a major class divide, Asian Lite reported.

The country has reportedly doubled its debt roughly every five years over the last 25-year period. Prices are going up and the government has failed to provide basic amenities like gas and power, the report said.

Karachi was shrouded under a gas load-shedding in the month of Ramazan. The citizens couldn't prepare Sahri (meal eaten before dawn during Ramazan) due to the gas shutdown and low supply, and the pakoras and samosas were left raw even in Iftar. The Jang reported that the people were wondering how to keep the fast and how to break it.

Around 12 died and several others were wounded in a stampede during the distribution of free government flour in Charsadda. According to sources, a stampede had broken out during the distribution of free government flour in the market of Charsadda, leaving several injured.

Last month, a labourer in Punjab's Narowal along with two children, committed suicide by jumping into a canal. In another incident, a man in Muzaffargarh reeling under inflationary pressure committed suicide along with his four-year-old daughter. (ANI)

