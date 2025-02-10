Punjab [Pakistan], February 10 (ANI): Six individuals have been booked in Dijkot, in Pakistan's Punjab district, by Nishatabad police in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old youth, Mubashir, who was shot dead due to a reported rivalry, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the report, the incident occurred when Mubashir was riding his motorcycle near Seme Nullah, where the suspects allegedly opened fire, killing him on the spot. His body was later handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

Mubashir's father, Muhammad Ishaq, a resident of Chak 7GB, filed a formal complaint with the police, stating that the suspects, including a man named Atif, had a longstanding legal dispute with his family. Ishaq claimed that Atif, along with his associates Ali, Iftikhar, and two accomplices, conspired with a woman named Sajida to carry out the murder, the report added.

The police report indicates that the suspects ambushed Mubashir, firing fatal shots at him. During the attack, a bullet also hit Sajida in the shoulder, though her involvement in the incident was allegedly motivated by the family rivalry, The Express Tribune reported.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the suspects under sections 302 (murder), 324 (attempted murder), 148 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly). Authorities are actively searching for the individuals named in the case while continuing their investigation into the killing.

In an unrelated matter, Sarfaraz, a resident of 555GB, reported to Mamunkanjan police that his son, Owais, had borrowed PKR 1.1 million from two men, Shabraat Khan and Sher Khan. The accused allegedly took several cheques and thumbprints as security for the loan. However, when Sarfaraz attempted to repay the loan, the suspects claimed the amount was only the principal and demanded an additional PKR 3.6 million in interest.

Sarfaraz further alleged that the suspects threatened to publicly disgrace his family if the interest was not paid, as per reports by The Express Tribune.

Based on his complaint, the police have filed a case under the Punjab Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Act 2022 and are working to apprehend the suspects. Investigations are ongoing in both cases. (ANI)

