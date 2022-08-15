Balochistan [Pakistan], August 15 (ANI): At least eight people were killed as heavy rain lashed parts of Balochistan, taking the tally to 196, local media reported.

Among 196 dead people, 96 men, 45 women, and 55 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan, ARY News reported citing Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Moreover, 81 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 107,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

On August 6, six people were reported to be dead due to heavy rains and floods in Balochistan.

Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, and Sibbi. Another 75 people, including 48 men, 11 women, and 16 children, were injured due to the floods, PDMA said as quoted by ARY News.

Tube wells, solar panels, and other forms of communication are severely damaged due to the rains.

Balochistan in particular has seen uncharacteristically heavy rains during the monsoon season this year. The recent floods in the province triggered by the rains have devastated the homes of thousands of people, especially in the Lasbela District.

Zakaullah Durrani, the assistant commissioner of Muslim Bagh said that around 120 houses were swept away by hill torrents on Thursday night in Qila Saifullah district, adding that 200 houses were also damaged in other localities.

While the Meteorological Department on Friday forecast thunderstorms with a few "heavy" to "very heavy" falls and occasional strong winds in several parts of Sindh in the next two days.

Besides, heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbela, and Hub districts and over the Kirthar mountain range may create extra pressure on Hub and Thaddo dams and downstream areas.

Heavy falls may create waterlogging and urban flooding in low-lying areas during the forecast period, the Dawn reported.

Earlier, PDMA said that disastrous spells of monsoon rains have led to severe damage on six different highways with 670 km in length and 16 bridges. Additionally, 1,98,461 acres of crops were destroyed amid the natural disaster.

Pakistan federal minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman said, "Balochistan recorded more than 600 per cent above-normal rainfall during these monsoon spells since mid-June while Sindh received 500 per cent more rain. Major cities are being warned against urban flooding, prolonged electricity outages, and flash floods."

The effects of climate change continue to exacerbate in the country as it experienced lengthy heatwaves and forest fires, he added. (ANI)

