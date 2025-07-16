Lahore [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): At least nine people have died and 92 others sustained injuries in various rain-related incidents across the Punjab province of Pakistan over the past 24 hours, Dawn reported, citing Rescue 1122, on Tuesday.

According to Dawn, in Bahawalnagar, three children lost their lives and 17 individuals were injured; meanwhile, in Okara, the deaths of two teenagers, including a girl, were reported, with 12 others hurt in similar incidents. Lahore also saw three fatalities and eight injuries due to the downpour.

Also Read | Daily Mail’s ‘Did ‘Depressed’ Air India Pilot Deliberately Crash Plane’ Report Gets Backlash: Netizens Demand Action Against Publication Over Unverified News.

Elsewhere, one person died and three were injured in Bhakkar, the Dawn reported.

Additional injuries were reported in several districts, including three in Pakpattan, four in Sahiwal, two each in Faisalabad and Muzaffargarh, four in Toba Tek Singh, three in Kasur, two in Dera Ghazi Khan, and one each in Rajanpur, Sialkot, and Mianwali, as reported by the Dawn.

Also Read | Nimisha Priya Execution Postponed: It's a Crime, There Can Be No Pardon, Says Deceased's Brother Abdelfattah Mehdi.

Despite the damage, Lahore experienced a welcome drop in temperature as the rain brought pleasant weather.

As per Dawn, the rainfall measurements included 31mm at Lakshmi Chowk, 19mm at Qartaba Chowk, and between 10mm and 18.5mm in other areas such as Samanabad, Farrukhabad, and Iqbal Town.

The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) teams of Pakistan worked throughout the day to drain accumulated water from roads and underpasses.

Meanwhile, power outages occurred as several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company tripped, Dawn reported.

Lahore's district administration, under Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, responded with a coordinated strategy to address monsoon challenges. Teams equipped with machinery were deployed to clear water from low-lying areas and main roads.

Public advisories were issued, asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from electric poles and wires.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) forecast continued cloudy weather and the possibility of heavy rainfall in several cities, including Lahore. PDMA also warned of potential flooding in rivers and canals, especially in low-lying areas, and landslides in hilly regions like Murree, according to Dawn.

Tourists have been advised to exercise caution, and residents of vulnerable areas are urged to take preventive measures. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia instructed local administrations to remain alert, with all necessary personnel and equipment on standby.

He stressed that WASA and municipal agencies must prevent waterlogging in affected areas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)