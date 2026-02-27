Kabul, February 27: The Ministry of National Defence of Afghanistan said that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory operations carried out along the Durand Line on Thursday. The 2,611 km (1,622 miles) border between the two countries, known as the Durand Line, has never been officially recognised by Afghanistan. In a press release, the ministry said the action was launched at 8:00 PM on the 9th of Ramadan, corresponding to February 26, in response to what it described as a violation of Afghan territory by Pakistani military forces days earlier.

"A few days ago, the Pakistani military circles, with great audacity, violated Afghan territory, breached our borders, and martyred women and children here," the statement read. Pakistan-Afghanistan Crisis: Islamabad Airstrikes Kill Over 80 Across Three Afghan Provinces, Security Sources Claim.

Pakistan Retaliates With Operation ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ on Afghanistan

Big Breaking News पाकिस्तान के सरकारी मीडिया ने कन्फर्म किया है कि पाकिस्तानी एयर फ़ोर्स ने आज रात ऑपरेशन ‘ग़ज़ब लिल हक़’ के तहत राजधानी काबुल और अफ़गानिस्तान के कई दूसरे इलाकों में तालिबान की मिलिट्री ठिकानों पर कई हमले किए। दावे के मुताबिक़ इस ऑपरेशन के तहत, पाकिस्तान की एयर… pic.twitter.com/wL77q5u4HB — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) February 26, 2026

Pakistan Launches Airstrikes on Afghanistan’s Capital, Kabul

JUST IN: 🇵🇰 Pakistan launches airstrikes on Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. pic.twitter.com/Xh4OpZAmXO — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) February 26, 2026

The ministry said that Afghan forces targeted Pakistani military posts in the eastern and southeastern directions along the Durand Line, near the provinces of Paktika, Paktia, Khost, Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan. "In these retaliatory operations along the Durand Line, a total of 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, two bases and 19 posts were captured," the statement said.

It further stated that the four-hour operation resulted in the destruction of two Pakistani military bases and 19 posts, while soldiers fled from four other posts. The ministry also claimed that an enemy tank was destroyed and a large military transport vehicle was captured. "During these operations, dozens of light and heavy weapons, ammunition, and military supplies were seized by Afghan forces," it said. Pakistan Strikes Afghanistan: IHRF Reports Pakistani Military Airstrike on Civilian Home in Behsud District, Killing at Least 16 Members of One Family.

The statement added that eight Afghan fighters were killed and 11 others were injured during the operation. It also alleged that 13 civilians were injured in a missile attack on a refugee camp in Nangarhar. "In this retaliatory operation, 8 of our Mujahideen achieved the high status of martyrdom, and 11 others were injured," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, in retaliation, Pakistan initiated the 'Ghazab Lil Haq' operation targeting the Afghan Taliban regime, as reported by ARY News. Prime Minister's spokesperson Mosharraf Zaidi confirmed that 133 Afghan Taliban fighters have been killed and over 200 wounded. The operations have also destroyed 27 Taliban posts and captured nine, as reported by Geo News. Pakistani security forces carried out retaliatory operations across multiple border areas, including Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, and Bajaur districts, destroying several Afghan Taliban posts, ARY News reported.

Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Pakistani military carried out airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. In a post on X, Mujahid said, "The cowardly Pakistani military has carried out airstrikes in certain areas of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia; fortunately, there have been no reported casualties."

