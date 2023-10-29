Islamabad [Pakistan], October 29 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered Pakistani currency (PKR) 4.1 million from the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly, Dawn News reported on Saturday.

It reported that the ACE informed the Lahore district and sessions court on Saturday about the recovered amount.

Meanwhile, Elahi's counsel Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn disputed the claim and termed it a 'bogus recovery'.

Earlier in September, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was shifted to Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail soon after a judicial magistrate discharged him in a case of alleged corruption in the Lahore Master Plan 2050, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Elahi -- who is among several PTI leaders and workers arrested amid the state's crackdown after May 9 violent protests -- was presented before the court following his arrest by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Rawalpindi. It was the 12th time former Punjab Chief Minister Elahi was detained since June 1, one of his lawyers said.

The PTI leader who was detained by the ACE after he was granted bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) was presented before the duty judicial magistrate.

The September 1 order was a reiteration of similar orders issued by the high court on July 13, 2023. Elahi has been arrested and detained repeatedly since the May 9 riots.

Elahi is being taken to Lahore on a one-day transitory remand which was approved by duty judge Shahrukh Arjumand after his arrest today, The News International reported citing sources.

The court has also ordered to produce the PTI president before the relevant court by tomorrow.

Speaking to media persons, Parvez Elahi's counsel Sardar Abdul Razzaq said that no corruption case has been registered against his client in Punjab.."Elahi's bail amount wasn't paid yet. He was not even released before being re-arrested in another case," The News International quoted the lawyer as saying.

Razzaq said that Elahi was taken into custody from the jail premises and was taken to court for transitory remand."Elahi has been arrested for the 12th time," he added. (ANI)

