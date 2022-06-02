Islamabad [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a report from the concerned authorities regarding May 25 riots in Islamabad.

Disappointed that its efforts were disrespected on May 25, the apex court directed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and other relevant authorities to submit a report before the court explaining whether the judiciary's orders were violated during the Islamabad riots, reported Daily Times.

The Supreme Court's directives were issued in a written order on the plea filed by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) against the government's decision to block roads to stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) "Azadi March", called on by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

In the written order, the court said it was "disappointed" to note that riots took place in the federal capital despite its order to create a balance between both sides - the PTI and the government, reported Daily Times.

"This balance was recorded in good faith by the Court whilst trusting the representations made on behalf of the two opposing parties before it. We are disappointed to note that the bona fide effort made by the Court was disrespected," the apex court said.

Multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers after Imran Khan and his convoy entered Islamabad and started marching towards the D-Chowk despite the Supreme Court's order to hold a rally at a ground between H9 and G9 areas of Islamabad.

Imran Khan called off his long march and sought help from the Pakistan Supreme court. After getting out of power, he has been consistently making allegations about a foreign conspiracy against him and calling for early elections.(ANI)

