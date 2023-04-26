Islamabad, Apr 26 (AP) An army operation in Pakistan's northwest targeting militants triggered a firefight that left two soldiers and two insurgents dead, the military said Wednesday.

The firefight happened in Tirah, a former militant stronghold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement. It provided no details about the slain insurgents.

Also Read | UK Man, Who Was Caught on Camera Performing Sex Act on Seagull While Watching Porn, Pleads Guilty: Report.

The raid came a day after the military announced it had expanded operations against militants across the country, especially in the northwestern former tribal regions that once served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban. The group has waged an insurgency over the past 15 years.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, are a separate organization but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021. The takeover emboldened the TTP, which has stepped up attacks in recent months. (AP)

Also Read | UAE: Boat Operator Charged With Negligence After Indian Expat Dies Due to Vessel Capsize in Sharjah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)