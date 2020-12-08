Lahore, Dec 8 (PTI) Pakistan's security agencies on Tuesday arrested two members of the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group on the charges of terror financing in Punjab province.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police, it received a credible source information that two terrorists were collecting funds for the ISIS in Model Town of Bahawalnagar, some 400 kms from Lahore.

Also Read | Brexit: PM Boris Johnson Says, Situation At the Moment Very Tricky; EU-UK Remain At Loggerheads Over New Trade Deal.

"An intelligence-based operation was conducted by CTD at Model Town Bahawalnagar. It arrested the two terrorists of ISIS. Funds collected for terrorism financing and literature have been recovered,” a CTD spokesperson said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The terrorists are identified as Mohibur Rehman and Usman Ghani alias Abdul Rehman. A case has been registered in CTD Police Station Multan.

Also Read | China Says Working With India for Further De-Escalation of Border Standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)