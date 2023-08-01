Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): At least 24 people have been injured after a speeding vehicle overturned near Qazi Ahmed on Amri road in Nawabshah City of Sindh province in Pakistan on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the information, the vehicle had workers who were going home after work.

Also Read | China: Satellite Imagery Highlights Detention Facilities in Tibet, Says Report.

Quoting police, ARY News reported the driver of the speeding car lost control when the car from the other side pulled up directly in front of him.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures.

Also Read | Indian National Simranjit Singh Admits to Smuggling People From His Country Into the US via Canada, To Face Prison Time.

Earlier on Sunday, at least five people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned in Punjab’s Rajanpur district.

According to information, the unfortunate passenger bus was carrying pilgrims from Sakhi Sarwar to Jacobabad when it was involved in an accident at Fazilpur, Rajanpur.

Twenty more were injured, according to the rescue sources, and at least five people died immediately. After being alerted, rescue teams went to the scene and moved the injured and deceased to a local hospital, ARY News reported.

On May 31, the passenger bus they were riding in went turtle after going off a bridge in Khanewal, resulting in at least six deaths and 30 injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)