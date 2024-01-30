Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan] January 30 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has initiated 'Operation Dara-e-Bolan' in the Mach and Bolan regions of Balochistan in alliance with the BLA's elite units, including the Majeed Brigade, Special Tactical Operations Squad, Fateh Squad, and Intelligence Wing, The Balochistan Post reported.

The Balochistan Post cited Jeeyand Baloch, the spokesperson for the BLA, who advised residents in Mach city and the surrounding areas to stay indoors and avoid highways due to ongoing activities.

Also Read | Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 on Richter Scale Hits Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, No Casualties Reported.

Initial reports from Mach city indicated a massive explosion followed by intense gunfire.

The operation has reportedly resulted in extensive damage to Mach Jail and several government buildings. BLA forces are believed to have seized control of multiple railway stations and are engaging in combat at various locations, including the FC Commandant's Office and Jail Colony, said the news portal.

Also Read | India Slips to 5th Position in Maldives Tourism Rankings Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Tensions.

Subsequent updates suggest that several checkpoints of the Pakistani Frontier Corps and military near Mach Cantonment and Railway Station have been overtaken by armed fighters of the BLA. This development marks a significant shift in control over strategic positions in the region.

Several videos are going viral on social media confirming BLA taking police and paramilitary hostages.

https://x.com/TahaSSiddiqui/status/1752176684151812305?s=20

As the situation continues to evolve, 'Operation Dara-e-Bolan' has been significantly impacting the Mach and Bolan regions. Mach city has experienced ongoing heavy explosions and gunfire. BLA militants have launched multiple rocket attacks against Pakistani forces, with police confirming the firing of 15 rockets consecutively in Mach city.

The Balochistan Post said that the operation has also led to substantial disruptions in transportation, notably with armed individuals blocking the NH-65 national highway near the Pinjra Bridge area. The extent of the operation now spans over a 70km radius, including highway blockades in Bolan and continued confrontations in and around Mach.

An increase in Pakistani military presence in the area has been noted, with a significant contingent of security forces reportedly moving from Quetta to Mach. The current lack of electricity and internet services in the region has posed challenges in obtaining comprehensive details. However, ongoing exchanges between the BLA and Pakistani forces have been reported.

In a recent statement, Jeeyand Baloch, the BLA spokesperson, claimed, "At least 45 personnel of the Pakistani military have so far been eliminated during the BLA's operation Dara-e-Bolan. The dead bodies of the killed troops are under our custody." He also stated that several personnel of Police and Levies were arrested but have been released with warnings. He cautioned, "However, if any Police and Levies personnel try to become a hurdle during Operation Dara-e-Bolan, they will be dealt with accordingly."

The scale of the BLA's operation, particularly targeting strategic locations such as Mach jail, the railway station, and other governmental facilities, underscores the significant extent of this operation, marking it as one of the most substantial in Balochistan's recent history. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)