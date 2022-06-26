Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): Amid assassination rumours of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a spying attempt on him by an employee of Bani Gala was foiled when the employee was trying to install a spy device in Khan's room, local media reported.

Citing sources, Pakistan's local media outlet ARY News reported that an employee of Bani Gala was paid to install a device in the former prime minister's bedroom. However, the spying attempt was foiled after another employee informed the security team about the installation of the device.

Bani Gala security team detained the employee post receiving the information of him trying to spy on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. The security team handed him over to the federal police.

This development comes amid rumours of a plot being hatched to assassinate former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier the security agencies were put on high alert in adjoining areas of Bani Gala in the city in view of this alleged threat.

Many from PTI have been asserting that Imran Khan's life is in danger. "In this regard, we have informed all relevant agencies, including the government," PTI leader Shehbaz Gill said.

Speaking to the media portal, Shehbaz Gill claimed, "An employee - who cleans the former premier's room - was paid to install a spy device," terming the act ' heinous and unfortunate'.

"Our people are being threatened to get information. Such shameful acts should be avoided," he added. The PTI leader further said that the 'arrested' employee has made several revelations - which he refused to share at the moment.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, earlier on June 23, rubbished the claims of life 'threats' to Imran Khan. In a conversation with media, the Interior Minister said that there was no threat alert against Imran Khan, adding that Imran Khan was being offered security and protocol at the same level he enjoyed while he was the prime minister.

Earlier, Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan had said that if anything happens to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, the act will be treated as an attack on Pakistan.

"Anything happens to our leader Imran Khan, will be treated as attack on Pakistan. Response will aggressive - the Handlers will also regret," Niazi had said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda had also made similar claims that there was a conspiracy developed to assassinate the Pakistani PM over his refusal to "sell the country". (ANI)

