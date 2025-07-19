Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Billions of rupees have been spent by Pakistan's civil law enforcement agencies under the country's Interior Ministry during the 2023-24 fiscal year on items ranging from jogger shoes and warm trousers to advance payments for undelivered boats and excessive ice purchases--often without adhering to fundamental procurement rules, The News International reported on Friday.

According to The News International, an audit report has revealed a recurring pattern of irregular expenditures, favouritism toward certain suppliers, and serious breaches of financial regulations in such agencies.

The audit, which covers multiple departments including the Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Corps, and Pakistan Coast Guards, reveals gross misuse of public funds, with issues ranging from non-transparent tender processes and advance payments without delivery to repeated contract renewals and unjustified purchasing decisions.

For instance, Punjab Rangers awarded contracts worth PKR 43 million for woollen socks and half-sleeve vests to companies that failed to meet required standards, The News International reported. Despite this, the technical committee declared the bids "responsive" instead of rejecting them.

The auditors described this as "undue favour" and called for an investigation, recommending accountability measures, including for an Interior Ministry official involved.

Similarly, a PKR 45 million contract for joggers was awarded to a company that violated procurement policies, prompting a recommendation for a fact-finding inquiry into how the non-compliant firm secured the contract, as reported by The News International.

More strikingly, the Pakistan Coast Guard paid PKR 560 million upfront to a private company for boats that were not delivered within the four-month deadline, which ended on July 23, 2024. This advance payment was unauthorised and contravened the tender conditions.

According to The News International, as of January 2025, the boats remained undelivered, leading to instructions to impose penalties.

Basic food supplies also came under scrutiny. The Inspector General of Frontier Corps of KP (North) spent PKR 7.8 billion on meat, milk, chicken, and cooking oil during 2023-24 without fresh contracts, merely extending previous agreements with rate increases, The News International reported. This practice violated procurement norms and lacked transparency.

Other illegal contract extensions amounting to PKR 2.3 billion were found for vegetables, fruits, firewood, carriage, and animal feed.

The irregularities continued with the FC South DI Khan office making PKR 297 million in advance payments for items such as joggers, vests, socks, and warm trousers--many of which were delayed in delivery. Auditors suspect payments were rushed to avoid budget expiry despite no goods being received.

Furthermore, the IGFC (South) procured 20,847 pairs of joggers worth PKR 61 million through advance payments without meeting technical standards--a repeated offence from the previous year involving PKR 46 million, The News International reported. The audit emphasised that this repeated irregularity is deeply concerning.

In a surprising finding, IGFC South spent PKR 43 million on ice purchases, far exceeding actual needs and without justification. Similarly, Rangers Sindh awarded contracts worth PKR 73 million for uniforms without conducting laboratory tests on the materials, raising doubts about the quality and transparency.

The report also highlighted the unauthorised hiring of a private bank by Commandant, Chiltan Rifles, FC North, to disburse pay and allowances totalling PKR 1.8 billion, done without required approvals or a competitive process, The News International reported.

Although individual expenses on socks, ice, and vests may seem small, collectively, these irregularities represent billions of dollars in public funds, pointing to a troubling culture of impunity and disregard for procurement rules in law enforcement agencies. (ANI)

