Balochistan [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): Leading Baloch human rights organisation, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said on Tuesday evening that activist Gulzadi Baloch was "brutally tortured" by Pakistani forces before being brought to the Hudda jail in Quetta.

Sharing details in a post on X, BYC said that Gulzadi Baloch was forcibly taken by CTD officers and police around 8:00 PM on Monday night, after which, for hours, her whereabouts remained unknown.

BYC further alleged that Gulzadi Baloch was tortured at the hands of male officers and beaten for over four hours.

BYC called these inhumane actions against a woman as a part of "ongoing campaign of terror against peaceful Baloch resistance" and highlighted that it would continue to remain committed to its cause in a steadfast manner.

"Gulzadi Baloch was brutally tortured by CTD officers before being brought to Hudda Jail, Quetta. Our activist, Gulzadi Baloch, was forcibly taken by CTD officers and police around 8:00 PM last night. For hours, her whereabouts remained unknown. Before being brought to Hudda Jail, Quetta, at around 12:00 AM, she was subjected to brutal torture at the hands of CTD male officers. She was physically beaten and tortured for over four hours. This inhumane treatment of a female activist is part of the state's ongoing campaign of terror against peaceful Baloch resistance. We hold the state fully responsible for the violence inflicted upon our activist. These fascist tactics will not deter our movement", BYC said on X.

On Tuesday, leading human rights groups of Pakistan, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and Paank, had expressed outrage over the alleged abduction of BYC activist Gulzadi Baloch by Pakistani forces.

In a post on X, BYC called Baloch's abduction as yet another act of "state repression" which targets peaceful activists and voices of resistance and had called for her immediate release.

Paank also expressed solidarity over the abduction of Gulzadi Baloch.

Balochistan struggles with state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region faces economic neglect, poor infrastructure, and limited political autonomy.

Despite its wealth of natural resources, local communities benefit little, while forced disappearances continue to be a widespread issue. (ANI)

