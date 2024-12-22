Karachi [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): A major fire engulfed a clothing warehouse in Karachi's Jamshed Road, resulting in significant damages, Ary News reported.

As per reports, the fire initially spread to the ground floor eventually engulfing the first floors of the building in Jamshed Road, Karachi. The fire caused the tin sheets to collapse as it spread further.

Ary News reported that six fire tenders and water bowsers have been dispatched to the scene to battle the blaze. However, due to the intensity of the fire, it is taking time to bring the fire under control.

Initial reports show that no one was present inside the building at the time of the fire. However, firefighters are conducting a thorough search of the premises as a precautionary measure.

According to Ary News, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed concerned authorities to submit a report on the incident. He has also instructed them to take immediate action to contain the fire and prevent further damage. He further emphasized the importance of implementing safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

This is the second major fire accident incident in Pakistan in less than a week.

Earlier on December 19, a fire had broken out on the Tezgam Express, causing panic among the passengers. According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, the incident occurred between Kot Lakhpat and Jia Bagga Railway Station. The brake van of the Tezgam Express caught fire as it travelled from Lahore to Karachi. The passengers quickly disembarked the train as soon as the incident happened and no casualties were reported, as per the spokesperson.

Pakistan Railways CEO Amir Ali Baloch had ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident, directing the officials to submit the report within two days. (ANI)

