Islamabad [Pakistan], June 20 (ANI): The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad extended physical remand of Umar Hayat, the prime accused in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousuf, for three more days, ARY News reported.

The main accused in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousuf, Umar Hayat, was produced before the court after the completion of his four-day physical remand.

During the hearing, the prosecutor requested an extension of seven more days of physical remand, stating that although the vehicle used by the accused has been recovered, the mobile phone is yet to be found.

The prosecutor argued that the accused is highly cunning and fully aware of the seriousness of the crime, and has so far refused to cooperate in recovering the mobile device, which is considered crucial evidence in the case, as per ARY News.

Taking the arguments into account, the court approved a three-day physical remand and ordered the police to produce the accused again on June 23.

The TikToker was shot dead in Islamabad on June 3 allegedly by Umar Hayat. According to initial reports, 22-year-old Umar Hayat, alias Kaka, had been persistently pursuing Sana Yousuf for "friendship", but the TikToker had repeatedly rebuffed his advances, ultimately provoking his violent outburst, as per ARY News.

Eyewitness accounts and sources close to the developments suggest that during their last encounter, Sana attempted to de-escalate the situation, saying, "You're getting agitated, leave this place. There are CCTV cameras, please depart," just before the sound of gunfire was heard, as per ARY News.

Sana Yousuf sustained two gunshot wounds and succumbed to her injuries on the spot as the suspect managed to flee. The deceased's body was shifted to PIMS Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted, and after completing the requisite legal formalities, the body was handed over to her family.

The Islamabad Police have apprehended 22-year-old Umar Hayat, known as Kaka, who is accused of forcibly entering the residence of the 17-year-old social media personality and fatally shooting her in a shocking act of violence. (ANI)

