Lahore [Pakistan], October 30 (ANI): A Lahore district and Sessions court turned down a request by the police to extend the remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Parvez Elahi in a case pertaining to an illegal appointment in the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to ARY News, the PTI leader was produced in court on Monday amid tight security and the Judge announced the reserved verdict.

Also Read | UK Issues Travel Advisory to Citizens for UAE Amid Likelihood of Terror Attacks.

The court rejected the police request for an extension of Elahi's physical remand and sent the PTI president to jail on judicial remand.

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had arrested Elahi on charges of appointing Muhammad Khan Bhatti as his principal secretary during his tenure as the chief minister, ARY News reported.

Also Read | Israel Female Soldier Rescued From Hamas Captivity During Gaza Ground Offensive.

The PTI president has been arrested several times in various cases after a crackdown was launched against the party in the aftermath of the May 9 violence.

In the last hearing, the Lahore sessions court extended the physical remand of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in an illegal appointment case for two more days.

Earlier, in September, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was shifted to Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail soon after a judicial magistrate discharged him in a case of alleged corruption in the Lahore Master Plan 2050, the Dawn reported.

Elahi, who is among several PTI leaders and workers arrested amid the state's crackdown after May 9 violent protests, was presented before the court following his arrest by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Rawalpindi. It was the 12th time former Punjab Chief Minister Elahi was detained since June 1, one of his lawyers said.

The PTI leader, who was detained by the ACE after he was granted bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), was presented before the duty judicial magistrate.

The September 1 order was a reiteration of similar orders issued by the high court on July 13, 2023. Elahi has been arrested and detained repeatedly since the May 9 riots.

Elahi is being taken to Lahore on a one-day transitory remand which was approved by duty judge Shahrukh Arjumand after his arrest on Monday, The News International reported citing sources.

The court has also ordered the production of the PTI president before the relevant court by Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, Elahi's counsel Sardar Abdul Razzaq said no corruption case has been registered against his client in Punjab.

"Elahi's bail amount wasn't paid yet. He was not even released before being re-arrested in another case," The News International quoted the lawyer as saying.

Razzaq said Elahi was taken into custody from the jail premises and was taken to court for transitory remand.

"Elahi has been arrested for the 12th time," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)