Islamabad [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): Authorities in Islamabad have come under criticism after several women activists were detained by police ahead of a rally planned to mark International Women's Day under the banner of the Aurat March.

The development prompted the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) to express serious concern over reports of the arrests and the treatment of those taken into custody, as reported by Dawn.

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According to Dawn, many women's rights campaigners, including well-known activists, had gathered near the Super Market area in Islamabad's F-6 sector before heading toward the National Press Club to participate in the demonstration.

Police intervened at the site and detained several individuals who were preparing to join the rally. Law enforcement officials defended the move by citing the imposition of Section 144 in the federal capital and the alleged absence of a required no-objection certificate (NOC) for the gathering.

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On these grounds, authorities declared the assembly unlawful and proceeded with the arrests. Responding to the incident, the National Commission on the Status of Women issued a statement condemning what it described as "inhumane and indecent" behaviour reportedly directed at women activists and leaders during the police action. The commission noted that many of the detained individuals had devoted years to advocating for women's empowerment and social justice in Pakistan.

The NCSW stated that these activists had played a vital role in advancing the rights and dignity of women across the country. Subjecting them to degrading or disrespectful treatment, the commission said, raised serious concerns and was unacceptable in a society that claims to uphold democratic values. The commission also maintained that the women should not have been detained while exercising their constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and expression, as highlighted by Dawn.

However, it acknowledged that even if authorities believed arrests were necessary, detainees must still be treated respectfully and in line with legal safeguards and international human rights standards.

Furthermore, the NCSW urged relevant authorities to ensure that all detained women are provided safe custodial conditions and treated with dignity. It also called on officials to guarantee access to due process, legal representation, and communication with their families, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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