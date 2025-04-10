Islamabad, Apr 10 (PTI) Pakistan has deported over 11,000 Afghan refugees after a deadline for their voluntary return expired last week, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Thursday.

Pakistan announced in January that all Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders should leave the country by March 31 or face deportation. Authorities launched a drive from April 1 to expel those falling into the category.

“So far, 11,230 Afghans have been repatriated to their country,” Chaudhry said while addressing a press conference.

The minister clarified that no Afghan national will be allowed to come to Pakistan without valid documents.

It was the second phase of the drive to expel Afghan refugees after the first launched in 2003 against those foreigners who had been living illegally. The minister said that since Oct 30, 2023, at least 8,57,157 Afghans have been sent back.

"We sent only those Afghans in the first phase who were living without valid documents and illegally in Pakistan,” he said.

Chaudhry also urged the US and other Western nations to relocate those Afghans with whom they committed to resettle them in their countries, adding that Pakistan has given the April 30 deadline for their relocation.

He said this deadline would not be extended, but clarified that specific cases may be reviewed.

Chaudhry also alleged that terrorist incidents in Pakistan were linked to Afghanistan.

