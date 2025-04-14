London [UK], April 14 (ANI): Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly disapproved of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its 'unproven disruptive actions' and 'baseless claims' during a media briefing in London, ARY News reported.

He ruled out any possibility of deals with PTI, which, according to him, is undermining national constancy, as per ARY News.

Dar disapproved of PTI's narrative surrounding the May 9 incidents, declaring that those responsible for the turbulence through a transparent judicial process are facing penalties.

He stated, "The government has nothing to do with these proceedings in any way. Justice is being served based on clues and evidence."

He further accused PTI of propagating wrong information to spoil the reputation of Pakistani institutions. "Spending millions of dollars abroad to defame our institutions is disgraceful," Dar said, as per ARY News.

He requested PTI leaders to give up dialogue and concentrate on positive politics within Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Dawn reported on Sunday that the PTI decided to form a five-member committee to oversee which party workers would meet Imran Khan at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Imran Khan was arrested in August 2023 in a series of legal cases that he claims were "politically motivated." Initially kept at Attock Jail, he has been incarcerated at Adiala Jail since September 26, 2023, as per Dawn.

The decision comes amid several fissures within the PTI on various matters -- including meetings with Imran Khan, awarding of party tickets, internal accountability, and a proposed legislation over mines and minerals.

"It was unanimously decided in the meeting that a five-member committee would be formed over [the matter of] meeting [PTI] chairman Imran Khan," Akram stated.

According to a statement posted by PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram on X, the party's political committee met on Saturday to discuss several important matters, including the country's overall situation.

Dawn reported that last month, the Islamabad High Court reinstated Imran's twice-a-week meeting schedule while restricting media interactions following these meetings.

Earlier, on May 9, 2023, Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case while making a court appearance in Islamabad, triggering nationwide protests by his supporters, who blame the military for orchestrating the arrest. The military has consistently denied any role in Khan's legal or political troubles, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

