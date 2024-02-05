Islamabad [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the printing of 260 million ballot papers for all constituencies in the country ahead of the February 8 general elections, ARY News reported.

As per an ECP spokesperson: "National Assembly ballots are identifiable by green paper, whereas Provincial Assembly ballots are printed on white paper. Except for 31 districts, the distribution of printed ballot papers has been finalised across the nation."

The printing process which commenced on January 14, concluded on February 3. In compliance with a Supreme Court directive, ballot papers for 11 National Assembly and five Provincial Assembly constituencies underwent reprinting, with the original ones set for destruction as per the court order.

As per ECP officials, this time, a total of 260 million ballot papers got printed, reflecting a 54.74 per cent rise in candidates compared to the 2018 elections. Despite a 195 per cent surge in demand for special paper, effective management led to a reduction from 2400 tonnes to 2177 tonnes.

The distribution of printed ballot papers comprises 5 per cent single-column, 50 per cent double-column, 30 per cent three-column, 11.15 per cent four-column, and 2.4 per cent five-column formats, gearing up for the scheduled February 8 polls, according to ARY News.

Political parties and independent candidates are actively participating in campaigns, with the election drive slated to conclude on February 6 at 12 pm.

Meanwhile, The ECP on Saturday conducted another mock test of the Election Management System (EMS) to be used for the upcoming February 8 general elections, Dawn reported.

The ECP described the trial as successful.

The election body said that the system designed for tabulation and compilation of election results successfully completed all the required steps and goals.

As per ECP spokesman Syed Nadeem Haider, returning officers from 859 constituencies across the country participated in the experimental exercise of EMS, and the system's eligibility was tested both online and offline and was found to be satisfactory in all respects. (ANI)

