Islamabad [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a code of conduct regarding the election ahead of polls for the Punjab assembly scheduled on May 14, local daily The News International reported. The decision comes after Pakistan's electoral body held a consultation with the political parties. In its directives, the Election Commission of Pakistan said that the political parties will not make statements against the judiciary and the Pakistan Army during electioneering. The electoral body has called on the political parties to avoid ridiculing the ECP, as per the news report.

According to the directives, political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and their supporters have been advised to cooperate with law enforcement agencies for ensuring the safety and security of election materials, election officials and polling agents on election day. No one is permitted to exercise undue influence on any candidate for contesting or not contesting in the elections.

According to The News International report, the code of conduct reads, "The political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and their supporters shall not indulge in offering gifts or gratifications or inducements to any person to contest or not to contest as a candidate, or to withdraw or retire or not to withdraw or not to retire from the election. Violation will be treated as corrupt practice."

Political parties need to ensure at least five per cent representation to women candidates on general seats in an assembly, according to ECP. An electoral candidate will have to pen an exclusive bank account to manage his or her electoral expenses. Weapons display in public meetings and processions has been banned. As per the news report, public office holders, including ministers, the president and the prime minister will not participate in political activities in the constituency. Banners, posters and panaflex of the size permitted by the ECP will be utilised and a violation will be considered an "illegal practice."

Moreover, no one is permitted to take down the banners of opposing political parties, as per the news report. Election campaigns and canvassing within a radius of 400 meters of a polling station will not be allowed on polling day, The News International reported.

On April 5, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced May 14 as the revised date for the Punjab Assembly polls, Dawn reported. The decision came after Pakistan Supreme Court's (SC) directives that the elections be held on May 14 instead of the previously notified date of October 8.

As per the Dawn report, the revised schedule was issued in a notification which cited the Supreme Court's order in response to a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the ECP's decision to postpone the elections in Punjab from the originally decided date of April 30 to October 8. (ANI)

