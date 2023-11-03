Karachi [Islamabad], November 3 (ANI): Pakistan Excise and Narcotics Department conducted a raid in Karachi's Defence area and recovered a drug manufacturing lab, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that the drug was supplied in several posh areas in the guise of vape-electric cigarettes.

Also Read | Bhutan King India Visit: Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk Begins Three-Day Tour to Assam, Offers Prayer at Kamakhya Temple (Watch Video).

Director General (DG) Excise Sindh, Aurangzeb Pehnoor, in a statement alleged that the accused used to convert hashish into a liquid form, which can be used in electric cigarettes.

Meanwhile, during the raid, two accused were arrested from the scene, however, two machines and liquid containers were taken into custody, ARY News reported.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: Hamas Still Holds 241 Israeli Hostages, Says IDF.

Earlier to this, the Pakistan Coast Guards have recovered drugs worth $20.86 million from a boat in Jiwani, Balochistan.

It reported that the Coast Guard spokesperson said the suspects fled the scene after seeing the team of PCGs. The boat with drugs including 833 kg of Hashish and 42 kg of ice was left in the boat ashore.

The spokesperson said that the value of recovered drugs is approximately US$ 20.86 million in the international market.

Crackdown on smugglers is underway across the country by the Caretaker federal government, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)