Balochistan [Pakistan] March 3 (ANI): In a move that has sparked criticism from activists and legal circles, police in Quetta reportedly prevented families of detained leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee from addressing the media at the Quetta Press Club. Relatives of the detainees, including the sister of Mahrang Baloch, were stopped from entering the premises after authorities sealed off the area early in the morning, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, family members stated that they had gathered to brief journalists on the prolonged detention of BYC leaders, ongoing legal proceedings, and mounting concerns regarding Mahrang Baloch's health. Police officials informed them that they were required to obtain a no-objection certificate from the deputy commissioner before holding a press interaction. The families alleged that other groups were allowed to conduct press conferences at the same venue without such clearance. When the relatives attempted to speak to reporters outside the press club, security personnel allegedly erected barriers and restricted access to the surroundings. Nadia Baloch, sister of Mahrang Baloch, said officers cited "orders from above" when questioned about the restrictions. She further claimed that families of political activists and missing persons were specifically denied permission to speak.

Beyond the issue of access to the media, concerns about the health of detained BYC leaders have intensified. BYC representatives have alleged that Mahrang Baloch's medical condition has worsened in custody, citing delays in diagnostic tests and specialist consultations. Reports indicate spinal complications that could lead to serious neurological consequences if not treated promptly, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

These concerns were echoed by human rights advocates and legal professionals, who have urged authorities to ensure adequate medical care. Several political parties, lawyers' bodies, and rights organisations have called for immediate medical attention for the detainees and questioned the restrictions imposed on their families' right to address the press, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

