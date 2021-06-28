Balochistan [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): A soldier of the Frontier Corps Balochistan was killed on Monday in a targeted terrorist attack at water bowser on M-8 near Shapak, District Hoshab.

As per Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) Sepoy Kifait Ullah, a resident of Sibi, was killed through a pressurised improvised explosive device (IED), reported Geo News.

FC Balochistan launched an operation to arrest the terrorists involved in the attack.

Last Friday five Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in the Sibi district of Balochistan.

Nearly 200 people in Pakistan have lost their lives in Pakistan due to violence in the first quarter of 2021 with 70 per cent of all fatalities reported in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The report was published by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS)-- an Islamabad-based independent non-profit think tank founded by civil society activists. (ANI)

