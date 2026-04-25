Lahore [Pakistan], April 25 (ANI): A fresh increase in petroleum prices has pushed transport fares upward across Pakistan, placing an additional burden on commuters already grappling with inflationary pressures, as reported by Samaa TV.

According to Samaa TV, in Lahore, discussions between the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and transport operators resulted in a modest fare adjustment of 3 per cent to 4 per cent.

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The meeting, held at Transport House, saw RTA Secretary Rana Mohsin negotiate with transporters who had initially demanded steeper hikes due to rising fuel costs. Authorities permitted only a limited increase, warning against any unauthorised fare escalation.

Rana Mohsin emphasised that no transporter would be allowed to charge beyond the approved range. He cautioned that strict legal action would be taken against violators and confirmed that revised fare lists would be implemented immediately.

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He noted that petroleum prices have surged by over 7 per cent, prompting the adjustment. Despite regulatory limits, passengers continue to feel the strain. Public transport operators have reportedly raised fares by around 5 per cent in some cases, further increasing the cost of daily and intercity travel.

Commuters voiced frustration, saying frequent hikes are making travel increasingly unaffordable.

Intercity routes have seen noticeable increases. Fares from Lahore to Rawalpindi have climbed to PKR 2,340, while travel to Peshawar now costs PKR 3,100.

Similarly, fares to Faisalabad and Sargodha have risen to PKR 1,260, and the Lahore-Karachi route now stands at PKR 9,720 after a significant increase.

The ripple effects extend beyond passenger transport. Goods carriers and mini Mazda operators have also raised charges by approximately 5 per cent, citing higher diesel prices. In Karachi, the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance announced a sharper 10 per cent hike, as cited by Samaa TV.

Alliance President Malik Shahzad Awan criticised the government's fuel pricing policies, arguing that the current subsidy of PKR 80,000 is insufficient. He claimed operational costs have surged dramatically, with expenses increasing by up to PKR 200,000 per trip.

He further warned that global tensions have disrupted nearly half of transport operations, compounding the crisis, as reported by Samaa TV. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)