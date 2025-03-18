Raiwind [Pakistan], March 18 (ANI): Fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik met former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at their residence in Raiwind, according to The Express Tribune's report.

During the meeting at the Sharif family estate, the scholar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders reportedly discussed various issues. However, as per The Express Tribune, no official statement has been released regarding the specifics of their conversation.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has sparked controversy after meeting Dr Zakir Naik last week. Hafeez shared pictures from their meeting on social media, prompting widespread criticism, as per the Express Tribune.

As reported by The Express Tribune, Hafeez posted, "Pleasure meeting with Zakir Naik," alongside images of them together, including one at a restaurant.

The post received strong reactions online, with many questioning his decision to meet Naik. According to The Express Tribune, One social media user commented, "This is one of the reasons why the Indian cricket team and the Indian government do not want to come to Pakistan."

Another user, Devender Yadav, wrote, "And they say India doesn't play in Pakistan. When you welcome and cherish a designated terrorist then India will play in Pakistan? Well done @JayShah not sending the Indian team to Pakistan."

Most of the criticism came from Indian nationals. Naik is currently wanted by Indian authorities on charges of alleged money laundering and inciting extremism.

The controversy has also reignited discussions about India's refusal to play in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, The Express Tribune added in its report. (ANI)

