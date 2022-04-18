Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema has warned that the postponement of the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz and his refusal to administer the oath will be a violation of the Constitution.

In his letter, the principal secretary said that no power was vested in the Governor under the Constitution or any law to set aside the election under any circumstances.

"The Punjab Assembly secretary had in all probability rendered himself liable to contempt proceedings for a completely illegal report that smacks of mala fide," read the letter.

The CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz was to take the oath of his office on Sunday but PTI's Omar Sarfraz Cheema abruptly postponed the oath-taking ceremony, reported The News International.

The PA secretary had already been suspended by the Deputy Speaker and he has been barred from entering the House, the letter added.

On Sunday, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema had "postponed" the oath-taking ceremony of CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz as he ruled his election controversial due to the ruckus that took place in the Assembly.

"I believe if Hamza Shehbaz had enough votes, then he should not have made the election controversial like this," said Cheema. (ANI)

