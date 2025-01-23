Islamabad [Pakistan], January 23 (ANI): Government employees in Pakistan, under the banner of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), staged a protest outside the Pakistan Secretariat on Wednesday, demanding better salaries and the reversal of recent pension reforms, as reported by the Dawn.

The protest, which involved over 100 unions and associations from various government departments, was part of a wider demonstration that took place in Islamabad and provincial headquarters nationwide.

According to Dawn, AGEGA members called for a 200 per cent increase in house rent, medical, and conveyance allowances, a demand that mirrors recommendations made by the Pay and Pension Committee in 2020. The protestors are also pushing for the reinstatement of allowances in line with these guidelines, citing disparities in pay and benefits between judges, parliamentarians, and other government employees.

Dawn further highlighted that Rehman Ali Bajwa, the Chief Coordinator of AGEGA, addressed the crowd, expressing frustration over the unequal salary hikes for different government sectors. He pointed out that while some government officials received substantial pay increases, ordinary civil servants were overlooked. Bajwa also criticised the government's approach to privatising state-owned institutions, calling for better management and restructuring instead.

In addition to salary concerns, protesters are demanding the regularisation of contract employees and daily wage workers, the reinstatement of employees dismissed under the government's rightsizing initiative, and the withdrawal of recent tax hikes on salaries. Rahima Rehman, former president of the Federal Government College Teachers Association, also joined the protest, calling for the rollback of recent reforms related to leave encashment and pensions that she argued negatively affected teachers and government employees, the Dawn reported.

According to the Dawn, AGEGA has issued a warning that if their demands are not met by February 10, they plan to stage an indefinite sit-in outside the Parliament building until their issues are addressed. (ANI)

