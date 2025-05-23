Tokyo [Japan], May 23 (ANI): BJP Member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi, in Japan as part of India's all-party delegation, delivered a pointed critique of Pakistan's ongoing misinformation campaigns and persistent support for terrorism.

MP Sarangi, representing the Government of India alongside MPs from across the political spectrum, described a clear purpose behind the delegation's visit - to mobilise global opinion against what she called Pakistan's "false propaganda" and "nourishing, promoting and nurturing terrorism."

"Pakistan has been peddling lies throughout - Pakistan has been telling lies against India. This has to be done away with," Sarangi told ANI on Friday, underscoring the necessity for India and its partners to confront and correct these narratives on every possible platform. "We have to tell people everywhere that Pakistan has been into false propaganda, Pakistan has been telling lies, and that Pakistan has been into terrorism all these years - all these number of years, nourishing, promoting, and nurturing terrorism for long - and this has to be stopped, and this is the time that all of us gather together and ensure that."

Sarangi laid out a historical timeline of Pakistan's hostile actions towards India, describing a cycle of aggression that stretches from the countries' independence to the present day. She explained that the roots of the problem go back to the very year Pakistan was established, and have continued in multiple phases, often escalating into war or major terror attacks.

"After Pakistan became an independent country in 1947, that particular year is when Pakistan created problems for India, as well as in 1948. In 1965, there was an Indo-Pak war. Then again, let us go to 1999 when we had the Kargil war... then again in 2008 we had the Mumbai blasts, where we mentioned today one Japanese had also been killed - it was extremely unfortunate. All this had been engineered and instigated by Pakistan," she said.

She added, "Then, thereafter, let's talk about 2016. In 2016, we had two major terrorist incidents sponsored, or rather engineered by Pakistan; one at Pathankot and one at Uri. In 2019 again, it was at Pulwama. In 2025, we had in Pahalgam. I think this is extremely unfortunate, and this time, it's an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. India is very firm. India solicits the support of all. We would all be working together against terrorism."

Emphasising India's longstanding values and global message, Sarangi said, "We are a land of peace, we are a land of goodwill, we are a land of friendship, and we are the land of Gautama Buddha. We need everybody's support and that is why we have come here."

Turning to the substance of the visit, Sarangi described a series of meetings with Japan's top officials and political leaders, which she said have yielded positive results for India's diplomatic campaign against terror. Over the course of two days, the delegation met with the Japanese Foreign Minister, former Prime Minister, Vice President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a number of parliamentarians, and the Speaker of Japan.

"In the last two days, we have met all the prominent people associated with the government in Japan. We met the Foreign Minister yesterday as well as the former Prime Minister and the Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, and today we had the opportunity of meeting the honourable Members of Parliament of Japan, and also the honourable Speaker of Japan," Sarangi said. "All of them heard us at length, and all of them have assured us that they would be joining hands with India in this war against terrorism. They are in solidarity with India. This is extremely satisfying, and we are extremely happy about it."

The delegation's mission to Tokyo forms part of a wider outreach by the Indian government to East and Southeast Asia, following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha is leading the delegation, which aims to rally support among regional partners for a united stand against terrorism.

During meetings with Japan's National Diet, the Indian side presented documentary evidence, including photographs of Pakistani generals attending funerals of known terrorists. Jha said the Japanese response has been notably strong and supportive. "We met many of the Japanese parliamentarians (members of the National Diet of Japan) today, and everyone is supporting us in the fight against terrorism... We have shown them the photographs of how Pakistani generals attended the funerals of the terrorists."

The Indian MPs also held talks with former Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Shinako Tsuchiya, Director General of the International Bureau of the Liberal Democratic Party. At each meeting, the delegation reiterated India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, stressing the need for international partners to stand together.

According to officials, these conversations helped underline the shared concerns between India and Japan regarding the global threat of terrorism and strengthened calls for joint action. The Indian government is expected to continue similar diplomatic outreach in other regional capitals, making the case for a comprehensive, collective response against those promoting and enabling terrorism. (ANI)

