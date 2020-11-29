Sangrur (Punjab) [India], November 29 (ANI): A Pakistan High Commission official, along with an Indian driver, was injured on Sunday after his vehicle rammed into a truck on the way to the Attari border.

A senior police official informed ANI that the official was on his way to Pakistan before the accident occurred.

Also Read | Hong Kong to Close Schools Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

"Abdul Wajid, who has been working at the Pakistan Embassy in Delhi for two years, was going to Pakistan with his family, while his friend Mansur Ahmed was also travelling with his wife and son. They were travelling in a rented car and were going to Attari border when their vehicle rammed into a truck. Two passengers were injured, and were rushed to Delhi for treatment," said the Punjab police official.

He further informed that the injured official was first taken to a hospital in Sangrur from where he was discharged and sent to Delhi.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Suicide Car Bomb Blast Near Military Camp in Ghazni, 30 Dead, 24 Injured.

According to the police, the injured Pakistan High Commission official has sent his family members to Pakistan and is not seeking any action against the truck driver. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)