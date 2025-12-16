New Delhi, December 16: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Pakistan in the early hours of Tuesday, marking the fifth seismic event reported in the country in less than a month, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to details shared by the NCS on X, the earthquake occurred at 1:21 am IST. The tremor was recorded at a latitude of 25.48 degrees North and a longitude of 66.69 degrees East, with its epicentre located in Pakistan.

"EQ of M: 4.8, On: 16/12/2025 01:21:00 IST, Lat: 25.48 N, Long: 66.69 E, Depth: 10 km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS said in its post. The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, which typically leads to stronger ground shaking and increases the risk of damage. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Jolts Country; No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 on Richter Scale Jolts Pakistan

Shallow earthquakes are generally considered more dangerous because seismic waves travel a shorter distance to the Earth's surface, often resulting in stronger ground shaking and a higher risk of damage to buildings and infrastructure. Earlier this month, Pakistan experienced a series of earthquakes. On December 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was recorded at a depth of 40 kilometres.

The NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 05/12/2025 10:39:00 IST, Lat: 34.52 N, Long: 72.46 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Pakistan." Prior to that, on November 25, the country was jolted by an earthquake measuring 4.3 in magnitude at a depth of 120 kilometres. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Jolts Country; No Loss of Life, Damage Reported.

The agency posted, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 25/11/2025 02:27:17 IST, Lat: 36.54 N, Long: 72.02 E, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Pakistan." Another stronger earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was recorded on November 21 at a depth of 135 kilometres, with the NCS stating, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 21/11/2025 03:09:12 IST, Lat: 36.12 N, Long: 71.51 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Pakistan."

On November 20, Pakistan experienced a 3.9-magnitude earthquake at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, increasing concerns about aftershocks in the region. The NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 20/11/2025 17:19:20 IST, Lat: 35.02 N, Long: 71.63 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Pakistan is considered one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world due to its geographical location along the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. Regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie near major fault lines, making them particularly vulnerable to seismic activity. Punjab and Sindh, located along the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate, remain vulnerable.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)