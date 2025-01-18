Balochistan [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared on Friday details of two children who were forcibly disappeared at the hands of Pakistani state authorities. Condemning the action in the strongest terms, the BYC noted that the abduction of minors shows the grave escalation of the oppression of the Baloch people.

In a post on X it shared the details, stating that the kids, Shahnawaz and Yousaf were on their way to collect food when they were abducted. While one kid was released, who endured severe "physical and mental torture", the other child continues to remain in the illegal custody of the Pakistani forces.

BYC condemned the actions and said that abducting minors is a violation of several international and humanitarian laws and a "blatant disregard for human rights and the safety of children".

BYC condemned the actions in the strongest terms the alarming and unlawful enforced disappearances of two Baloch children, Shahnawaz (son of Habib) and Yousaf (son of Qasim), from Gomazi, District Kech, on January 16, 2025. This heinous act by Pakistani forces represents a clear violation of numerous humanitarian and international laws, including those specifically designed to protect children, who are exempt from harm under any circumstances of conflict or war. The two minors were abducted while on their way to gather food for their brother. Yousaf Baloch was later released after enduring severe physical and mental torture, while Shahnawaz remains in the illegal custody of the forces. This blatant disregard for human rights and the safety of children is a grave escalation in the ongoing oppression of the Baloch people.

Earlier, in a video message from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's head, Mahrang Baloch addressed the people ahead of the Baloch National Gathering on January 25, marked as the "Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day".

In her message, Mahrang Baloch underscored the need of the day, where the Baloch people come and unite to honour their fallen heroes. "Their memories and sacrifices serve as the cornerstone of our ongoing struggle for survival", the post said.

