Lahore [Pakistan], April 5 (ANI): As Pakistan faces an intensifying threat of drought due to significantly below-average rainfall, Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Moeen Wattoo reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to prioritising water storage and clean energy, Dawn reported.

During a visit to Wapda House in Lahore, the minister pledged full support for the timely execution of major hydropower and water infrastructure projects that are seen as essential to economic stability and resource security.

At the same time, the Lahore High Court sounded the alarm over extensive water wastage, particularly in housing schemes, and called for the declaration of a water emergency in rural areas to counter declining groundwater levels. It also ordered immediate action against violators, including steep fines and sealing of offices.

Speaking to senior officials at Wapda House, Minister Wattoo said, "The federal government accords highest priority to increasing water storage and adding clean, green, and economically affordable hydel electricity to the national grid for providing cheaper electricity to the consumers and stabilising the national economy." He added that the ministry would extend complete support to Wapda for ensuring the on-time completion of all related initiatives.

Wapda officials briefed the minister on the scope of the authority's ongoing and upcoming work. They highlighted that Wapda is currently managing its largest-ever development portfolio, with eight large-scale projects underway across the water and energy sectors. These include the Diamer-Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Tarbela 5th Extension, Kurram Tangi Dam Stage 1, Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Canal Extension, and the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV).

These projects, scheduled for phased completion between 2026 and 2029-30, are expected to double Pakistan's hydel generation capacity -- from 9,500 megawatts (MW) to 19,500MW -- by adding 10,000MW of low-cost, renewable energy to the national grid. Alongside power generation, the projects will enhance water storage by 9.7 million acre-feet (MAF), enabling the irrigation of an additional 3.9 million acres of farmland and supplying 950 million gallons per day of drinking water to Karachi and Peshawar.

Officials also pointed out that these developments are generating significant employment across the country, with around 35,000 jobs created through the various phases of construction and operation, reported Dawn.

Minister Wattoo expressed his satisfaction with the progress and stressed the importance of maintaining momentum. "In view of significance for the country, it is good that these projects are being pursued vigorously for their completion," he noted.

While development on this front continues, the Lahore High Court on Friday issued sharp observations on Pakistan's worsening water crisis, highlighting persistent negligence in urban water usage. Justice Shahid Karim, while hearing petitions related to environmental degradation and smog control, reiterated that water should be treated as a national emergency -- not just in urban centres like Lahore but in rural and underdeveloped regions as well.

The judge directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to implement penalties of up to PKR 500,000 against housing societies found wasting water and called for strict enforcement actions. "Any society where people are seen washing cars with hoses should be sealed immediately," he ordered, adding that authorities should also register cases against such societies where warranted.

Justice Karim further directed that the LDA must not approve any new building plans unless they include water recycling systems, making water conservation a non-negotiable requirement for future development. Expressing concern over the rapidly falling underground water table in Lahore, he remarked that although recent efforts have helped stall the decline, complacency could undo the progress.

"There was also a water crisis in Cholistan," the judge observed, citing the need for wide-scale action to address shortages across the province. He called on the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to approach the court if it encountered any implementation issues and instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to issue notices to institutions regarding water wastage. The PDMA was also asked to report back on any entities that continue to waste water despite the warnings, Dawn reported.

He also commented on shifting weather patterns, noting that Pakistan's situation could worsen significantly if the monsoon fails. "The weather was changing after a long time and if Pakistan did not have monsoon rains, it would be facing drought," he cautioned.

In a final directive, Justice Karim proposed that instead of lodging FIRs for certain violations, authorities may consider imposing heavier fines -- particularly in cases like traffic and environmental violations -- to improve enforcement outcomes. The hearing was adjourned until next week. (ANI)

