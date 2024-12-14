Hyderabad [Pakistan], December 14 (ANI): As winter approaches, the ongoing gas shortage in Pakistan's Hyderabad has escalated, causing growing frustration among residents, particularly women, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The situation has become critical, with regular gas cuts and low pressure affecting both weekdays and weekends, disrupting daily activities. Despite public complaints, political leaders have merely offered empty promises, with no concrete solutions on the horizon.

For the past few months, Hyderabad residents have been struggling with low gas pressure and unscheduled shutdowns, but the issue has worsened with the arrival of colder weather. In crowded areas like Latifabad and Qasimabad, gas supply is cut off from 9pm to 6am, Express Tribune reported.

When gas is available, the pressure is so weak that it is hardly usable. Additionally, unlike in previous years, gas cuts now occur even on holidays.

According to the report, the instability of the gas supply has prompted many residents to rely on alternatives like LPG cylinders for cooking.

However, this is not a feasible solution for everyone, particularly with inflation on the rise. As a result, many people are left waiting in long lines at local tandoors and restaurants, paying for roti and saalan. Meanwhile, commercial establishments, including large restaurants, continue to receive a steady gas supply at full pressure, leading to concerns about fairness in the distribution system.

Local residents have also felt the ripple effects of the gas shortages. Home geysers are no longer functional, forcing many households to rely on wood or LPG cylinders to heat water. These ongoing disruptions have worsened the city's already existing issues with electricity load-shedding and inadequate piped water supply, making daily life even more challenging for the residents.

According to a report noted by the Tribune, it was observed that gas supply was interrupted multiple times on Friday. After being restored at 6am, the supply was shut down again from 9am to 11am, and then once more from 2pm to 5pm.

Tariq Rasool, Chairman from Hussainabad, has officially written to the Zonal Manager of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), requesting immediate action. In his letter, Rasool pointed out the persistent gas outages in areas such as Town's Block A, Wasim Colony, Akbarabad, and Gulshan-e-Zohaib in Latifabad Unit Number 5, among others. He emphasized that there is no gas theft in these areas, and residents are consistently paying their bills.

Despite these concerns, the SSGC has taken little action. MQM-Pakistan MNAs Syed Waseem Hussain and Professor Engineer Abdul Aleem Khanzada have condemned the ongoing gas shortages, especially in Qasimabad and Latifabad, calling the situation unbearable for residents.

They highlighted that the most vulnerable groups, particularly the poor, are suffering the most. In areas like Latifabad Units 4, 6, 8, and others, gas supply has been cut off, forcing families to rely on expensive meals from local restaurants. Women, in particular, are facing significant hardships.

The lack of gas has made daily cooking a challenge, and many families have turned to increasingly unaffordable LPG cylinders. Mothers are concerned that their children are falling ill from eating food from outside, and many are forced to send their children to school without a proper breakfast. Even simple tasks like making tea have become impossible due to the low gas pressure.

The MQM-Pakistan lawmakers have urged the government to take urgent action and restore gas supply to the affected areas.

They have called on the SSGC to address the ongoing disruptions and implement effective measures to ensure fair treatment for residential consumers, particularly during the winter months when gas demand is at its peak. Despite numerous complaints from both citizens and political leaders, there has been little progress. As the winter cold intensifies, Hyderabad's residents continue to face unreliable gas supplies, and their patience is running out. (ANI)

