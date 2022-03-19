Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and workers who stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad on Friday in protest against the dissident members of the ruling party, have been released on bail.

A total of 13 PTI workers were produced before the area magistrate. The magistrate granted the workers bail on personal assurance.

Raising slogans against the turncoats, PTI workers suddenly stormed the Sindh House and broke into the building. Islamabad police arrested the PTI workers. Two Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who came with the PTI protestors have been arrested by the police.

They were released later on assurance of Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, reported ARY News.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police had registered an FIR against PTI workers for violating Section 144 imposed in the capital.

Pakistani Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed condemned the incident and ordered the Islamabad police to immediately arrest the protestors and MNAs. The Interior Minister said that he has ordered the IG Police Sindh to arrest all the people who were involved in the attack, reported the news channel.

Pakistan is going through political turmoil ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after dozen of its party members parted ways with the ruling party. (ANI)

