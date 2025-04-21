Hyderabad [Pakistan], April 21 (ANI): A team of senior irrigation experts sent by the Sindh chief minister has confirmed that construction activity on a section of the controversial Cholistan Flood Feeder canal was initiated but later halted, likely due to growing political debate surrounding the project, Dawn reported.

According to sources and team members, the group - comprising retired and serving officers from Sindh's irrigation department - recently submitted its report to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah following a field visit to the area.

The visit took place from April 13 to 14 and covered key points along the canal's alignment. Although not officially notified as a government team, one member said, "We were required to give our assessment on the ground," referring to the informal nature of the inquiry.

The team, led by former irrigation secretary and ex-adviser to the CM on irrigation Babar Effendi, included several former senior officials such as Kotri Barrage chief engineer Haji Khan Jamali, former irrigation department additional secretary (development) Aslam Ansari, ex-Sukkur Barrage chief engineer Irshad Memon, and others. Their visit included stops in Bahawalpur and the Sulemanki headworks on the Sutlej river near Bahawalnagar.

The experts observed that excavation had been carried out on a four- to five-kilometre section of the canal embankment, identified as part of the Marot branch - an extension linked to the broader Cholistan Flood Feeder plan.

However, no ongoing construction was found at the site, with machinery observed to be "lying idle." A team member confirmed, "Construction on the narrow stretch of land was stopped ever since the matter generated heated debate."

Earlier in March, Sindh United Party leader Syed Zain Shah had visited the area and shared a video on social media claiming that active construction was taking place on the canal. His video, which went viral, showed construction equipment at the site and sparked renewed public scrutiny, reported Dawn.

However, a member of the inspection team said no such activity was visible during their visit. "We didn't find any construction activity at the Sulemanki headworks," the member stated.

The team questioned staff at the Sulemanki site about the canal project but reported receiving no clear responses. Based on information from the project's PC-1 and satellite images, one expert noted that the Cholistan Flood Feeder would run parallel to the existing Eastern Sadqia canal emerging from Sulemanki.

According to the team's assessment, the short stretch of canal near Marot village was likely developed in preparation for an inauguration ceremony of the Green Pakistan Initiative held in February. That event was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Dawn reported.

Another expert on the team said a temporary camp had been set up at the excavation site, staffed by a sub-engineer. "This sub-engineer told us that they have been asked to stop work. His statement showed work at the site is stopped for the time being," the expert said.

The findings come amid heightened tensions between Sindh and Punjab over the canal project, which has raised concerns over water distribution and transparency in planning. (ANI)

