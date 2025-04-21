New Delhi, April 21: Hirohama India successfully hosted the prestigious Miss Sake India 2025 contest at The Japan Foundation, crowning Aakansha Srivastava from Lucknow as the new cultural ambassador for Japanese Sake in India. The elegant ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including H.E. Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India; Koji Sato, Director of Japan Foundation, New Delhi; Kotoko Yamada, Miss Sake Japan 2023; Mika Onishii, Chairman of the Miss Sake Association, Japan; Menakaa Rai, Miss Sake India 2024; and Mika Eoka, renowned Sake sommelier also known as "Sake Mom India."

The event commenced with an insightful introduction by host Kojiro Honda, Co-owner and founder of Hirohama India Pvt. Ltd. and Kuuraku India Pvt. Ltd. who emphasized Sake's growing potential in the Indian market. This was followed by an introduction of the five exceptional finalists competing for the coveted title. Miss World 2025: Telangana To Host the 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant From May 7 to 31, Grand Finale in Hyderabad.

Kotoko Yamada and Menakaa Rai delivered a comprehensive presentation about Sake and the Miss Sake initiative, highlighting its cultural significance and global presence. In his address, Ambassador Ono Keiichi highlighted the versatility of Sake, noting how it can be successfully paired with traditional Indian curries, showcasing its untapped potential in the Indian market. He referred to the Sake reception held recently at the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi, where such pairings were well received.

The reception was also graced by Miss Sake India 2024, Menakaa Rai, and Miss Sake Japan 2023, Kotoko Yamada. Ambassador Ono also encouraged the five finalists to do their best and take pride in becoming cultural bridges between India and Japan. Femina Miss India 2024: Nikita Porwal Crowned as Winner, Set to Represent India at Miss World (Watch Video).

During the event, attendees were introduced to an impressive lineup of Sake labels poised to make their mark in the Indian market. These included Miyazaki Sake Brewery, which has been crafting premium Sake since 1866 using carefully polished rice and pristine water from the Boso area; Hakutsuru Sake, founded in 1743 in the famous Sake region of Nada and now available in over 55 countries; and Matsukuraya Co. Ltd.'s Kumanbachi Liqueur, a craft liqueur containing over 40% real fruit that offers a unique, fruit-forward experience. After a competitive selection process evaluated by a distinguished jury comprising Koji Sato, Mika Eoka, Menakaa Rai, and Kotoko Yamada, Aakansha Srivastava, a marketing professional with five years of brand-building experience, was crowned Miss Sake India 2025 by her predecessor, Menakaa Rai. Sonu Rani, a content writer and finance professional based in Japan, and Yengkhom Nganthoi Devi (Thoi), a certified Sake sommelier, were named as the runners-up.

In her acceptance speech, Aakansha expressed her commitment to promoting Sake culture across India and encouraging more people to explore this refined beverage. "Sake has tremendous potential in the Indian market, and I'm excited to use my marketing background to help it gain greater appreciation across the country," she stated. The other finalists who participated in the competition included Sakshi Sudhir Deshmukh, an IT professional from Mumbai, and Navneet Kaur, who works in the administrative department of a Japanese company and also teaches Japanese.

As Miss Sake India 2025, Aakansha will engage in promotional activities throughout the year and represent India at the prestigious Miss Sake Japan Final contest to be held on 13th June 2025 in Kyoto. For updates on Miss Sake India's journey and upcoming events promoting Japanese Sake culture in India, follow @miss_sake_india on Instagram and join the movement to discover the versatility and elegance of Japanese Sake.

