Lahore [Pakistan], January 27 (ANI): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday announced countrywide 100 sit-ins to protest will start from February 6.

JI said that protest sit-ins at 100 spots in the country will start from tehsils, district headquarters, provincial and national constituencies from February 6 for which all the planning has been completed, reported The News International.

Also Read | China Has Increased Investment in Zimbabwe but Locals Are Losing Jobs, Says Report.

The decisive sit-in at Islamabad will be held in March to blow the PTI government out of its wits, said JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem.

Amir-ul-Azeem alleged that under the capitalist system, people's vote was let buried in the ballot box. JI's war is not against anyone party or government, but against the capitalist colonial system that protects the palaces of the elite and destroys the huts of the poor, reported The News International.

Also Read | Ukraine Shooting: Gunman Kills 5, Injures 5 at Military Plant in Dnipro.

"Every few years people start struggling to get rid of the ruling puppet, then the hidden hands field a new puppet giving people a new hope for change," said JI Secretary-General.

He said the tyrant feudal lords and corrupt capitalists who become part of every government holding new political flags are not capable of solving the problems of the people, and Jamaat-e-Islami is the only hope for changing the nation's fate, reported The News International.

He said JI representatives are actually delivering services to the nation in the fields of education, health and employment, instead of giving mere catchy statements. JI is providing education to millions of children with limited resources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)