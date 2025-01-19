Sindh [Pakistan], January 19 (ANI): On 121st birthday anniversary of father of Sindhi nation and Sindhi freedom leader Sain GM Syed, Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) on Friday held a grand rally under the leadership of leaders Amar Azadi, Adil Sindhi, and Hosho Sindhi.

The rally started from Sheikh Abdul Majeed Sindhi Chowk and the procession ended at the shrine of GM Syed.

Also Read | Nigeria Tanker Blast: 70 People Killed As Nigerian Gasoline Tanker Explodes Near Suleja Area in African Country (Watch Video).

Many delegations and general national workers from all districts of Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement participated in the rally, Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement said in a press statement.

The demonstrators were carrying placards with demands for the recovery and freedom of Sindhi missing persons, stopping religious extremism in Sindh, and the forced conversion of Sindhi Hindu girls.

Also Read | Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: US President-Elect Arriving in Washington for Inaugural Celebrations To Mark Return to Power.

The demonstrators chanted slogans like stop canals on Indus River, arrest the killers of Shaheed Hidayat Lohar and other martyrs, stop forced conversion of Sindhi Hindu girls, reject Bahria Town Scheme among others, the press statement said.

The rally reached the shrine of GM Syed, where the national anthem of the Sindhudesh was sung, with the participation of a large number of workers.

Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement Chairman Sohail Abro, Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi, Secretary General Amar Azadi, Farhan Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi, Mark Sindhu, Hoshu Sindhi said in a joint statement, "We hope that we will fight together for the freedom of our countrymen. Get up and come together to strengthen and organize the struggle for the freedom of Sindh."

The central leaders of Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement further said that on the occasion of the auspicious 121st birthday anniversary of Sain GM Syed, they reiterate the demand for the independence of Sindh by renewing the pledge, and appeal to the United Nations, the international conscience and the world powers that the Sindhi people should be helped in getting their freedom, the JSFM said in the press statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)