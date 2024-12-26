Karachi [Pakistan], December 26 (ANI): The Karachi Bar Association has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday, challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment, as reported by ARY News.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui submitted the petition on behalf of the Karachi Bar, seeking the repeal of the amendment, and the petition also calls for the annulment of the constitutional benches formed under the amendment and their decisions, ARY News reported.

Also Read | US Lawmaker Expresses Concerns Over MBK Partners Ltd's Takeover Bid for Korea Zinc.

The petitioners argue that the amendment violates key principles of judicial independence and fundamental rights.

Pakistan's federal government, its four provincial governments, the election commission, and the speaker at the National Assembly have been named as respondents in the case, ARY News reported.

Also Read | Bapsi Sidhwa Dies in US: Renowned Author Known for Her Novel 'Ice Candy Man' Passes Away at the Age 86 in Houston.

Notably, the 26th Constitutional Amendment was passed by the National Assembly with a two-thirds majority on October 21, following its approval in the Senate. The amendment introduces reforms to the appointment process and tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, as well as the establishment of constitutional benches in the Supreme Court, ensuring equal representation from all provinces. It also proposes the creation of constitutional benches in the high courts.

The amendment also stipulates that the senior-most judge on each constitutional bench will serve as its presiding officer, and the term of the Chief Justice has been fixed at three years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)