Karachi [Pakistan], May 1 (ANI): Multiple blocks and residential areas have been severely affected after the seven-foot-wide water pipeline rupture at the University of Karachi in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) took 24 hours to shut off the water supply of the pipeline that had ruptured on Tuesday.

Due to KWSC's delayed response, several university roads became submerged, and water even entered the Chemistry Department's laboratory, resulting in the immediate closure of the university, The Express Tribune reported.

Flooding damaged chemicals and equipment worth millions of rupees. Furthermore, around 15 faculty members were impacted by the flooding. KWSC stated that 200 MGD of water would not be supplied to the city.

The affected neighbourhoods include Mehmoodabad, Gulshan, Johar, Old City Area, PIB Colony, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, DHA, and Clifton. KWSC CEO Ahmad Ali Siddiqui visited Karachi University and urged citizens to use water judiciously during this crisis, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier, KWSC spokesperson Abdul Qadir Shaikh mentioned that the repair efforts are expected to take 96 hours, during which water supply to several areas of the city will be partially halted. He noted that the leak surfaced on Tuesday morning, prompting immediate emergency responses from the water utility, Dawn reported.

He stated that KWSC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Ali Siddiqui had instructed relevant teams to initiate repair work without delay, Dawn reported. He explained that water supply from the Dhabeji Pumping Station was immediately suspended following the leak and repairs would commence once the water level decreased. (ANI)

