Peshawar [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): The police have arrested a man who was impersonating a member of a secret agency from the Hayatabad township of the provincial capital here, Dawn reported.

According to a statement issued by the city police, as cited by Dawn, Ibrahim, the accused person is a resident of Bannu district.

He was arrested from Abaseen Market of Hayatabad Township’s phase-3.

The statement also said that several cards of the secret agencies were found in the possession of the accused person.

Liquor and many fake cards were also recovered from Ibrahim,” the Dawn quoted superintendent of the police cantonment Waqas Rafiq as saying.

It added that a case had been registered against the accused and that he was being investigated from different angles. (ANI)

