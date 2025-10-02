Karachi [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): A minor child died due to accidental firing in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday (local time), ARY News reported.

According to the officials, the minor child died owing to the firing of a citizen who was in a car. The accused named Arif Shah was arrested by the police following the incident.

Also Read | US Government Shutdown Will Allow Illegal Immigrants To Enter the United States? ICE Dismisses Rumours As False, Says 'No Change to Laws or Border Enforcement'.

The police said that no robbery evidence was found in the accidental firing incident and stated that another accomplice of the accused was onboard in the car along with him.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

Also Read | PoJK Unrest: Pakistani Rangers Open Fire on Protesters in Muzaffarabad, Several Casualties Reported.

Earlier on October 1, a youth was shot dead by robbers in front of his residence in Pakistan's Karachi on Tuesday (local time), DAWN reported citing police reports.

As per DAWN, the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Sajjad Shaukat, who was standing outside his residence along with his two children, when two unidentified muggers arrived at the spot on a motorcycle.

According to the CCTV footage obtained by the police officials, the victim was using his cell phone while the robbers arrived at the spot. They demanded his cell phone; however, as the victim showed resistance, the robbers opened fire on him and escaped from the spot.

The victim sustained critical bullet wounds, following which he was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed due to his injuries.

Following the incident, West Zone DIG Irfan Ali Baloch ordered suspension of SHO for failing to curb down incidents of crime within his jurisdiction.

Earlier on September 30, a police personnel was shot dead by unknown assailant in the Bhains Colony area of Pakistan's Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday, citing police reports.

The deceased was identified as Qaiser, who was deployed at the Saudabad Police Station in District Korangi. The police said that the culprit targeted the cop near 10th Street Road in the vicinity.

According to the police, an eyewitness confirmed that the cop was killed while he was resisting a robbery. Meanwhile, as per the citizens, the culprit ran away from the incident spot with a 30-bore pistol. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)