Residents gather, after tourists, who were on a picnic, were swept away by overflowing floodwaters in the Swat River, in Swat Valley in Pakistan (Image/Reuters)

Lahore [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): At least 14 people, including five children and three women, lost their lives while 43 others sustained injuries across Pakistan's Punjab due to rain-related incidents between June 25 and 28, Geo News reported.

Data released by Pakistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) showed that casualties were reported from 14 districts as torrential downpours, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds lashed multiple areas of the province, as per Geo News.

The majority of the deaths were caused by roof and wall collapses triggered by heavy rain, while two men drowned in a rainwater nullah and another individual died due to electrocution.

In Lahore's Abbas Nagar area, two people died and four others sustained injuries, Rescue 1122 said. Lightning strikes claimed two lives, including one in Okara and another in Khanewal, Geo News reported.

Okara saw the highest number of cases with eight incidents resulting in the death of one child and injuries to two children, two women, and three men. Mandi Bahauddin reported two fatalities -- a woman and a child -- and three injuries. In Bahawalnagar and Faisalabad, a child was killed in each district.

Kasur reported the deaths of two children and one injury, while Wazirabad recorded the loss of one man and one child and two injuries.

In Jhelum, two men drowned in a flooded ravine.

Chiniot reported four injuries due to a roof collapse. Khanewal saw one man die and another injured due to a lightning strike. Sahiwal recorded injuries to one man and one woman.

In Multan, four cases led to injuries to eight people, including women and children. Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Rahim Yar Khan also reported injuries and livestock losses. In Rahim Yar Khan, one cow perished and another was injured when a tree fell during a windstorm.

The PDMA confirmed a total of 28 incidents during the four-day spell of severe weather and urged residents to remain alert and avoid vulnerable structures during adverse conditions, as per Geo News. (ANI)

