Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday that the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 has "no legal standing" as it has been passed "illegally".

Bilawal said this while addressing a press conference in Islamabad after the lower house of parliament passed the Finance Bill 2021-22 with majority amid opposition parties' protest, The Express Tribune reported.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's National Assembly passed the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan with a majority vote amid a dismal showing by the opposition.

Bilawal stated that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had usurped the rights of the lawmakers by not holding recounting of voice vote.

"I strongly condemn this act of speaker and if he [Qaiser] does not rectify his mistake then this budget would be considered illegal," he said.

He also vowed to challenge the budget at all available fora.

The PPP chairman said the government had passed the budget on the demands of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and did not allow the opposition lawmakers to present cut motions and raise their objections,The Express Tribune reported.

The Finance Bill 2021-22 was discussed clause by clause in the House. Amendments proposed by treasury members were accepted while those proposed by opposition members were rejected.

Meanwhile, the session has been adjourned till Wednesday. The budget session has been facing criticism for several days by various political leaders. (ANI)

