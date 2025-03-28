Balochistan [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, has strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of journalist Muhammad Usman in Balochistan.

Usman, a prominent journalist, was detained by Pakistani authorities at Bismillah Market in Quetta, and his whereabouts remain unknown. His family is extremely worried about his safety and well-being.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "His father has confirmed his arrest and stated that he has been subjected to enforced disappearance following his detention, a practice that continues to target voices with impunity."

Recently, there has been a troubling increase in the enforced disappearances of notable journalists, human rights activists, scholars, doctors, and other professionals throughout Balochistan.

This wave of abductions highlights a systematic attempt by Pakistani authorities to stifle the Baloch nation's right to free expression and limit access to independent viewpoints.

Paank further highlighted, "We strongly condemn this latest act of enforced disappearance and call on the Pakistani government to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Muhammad Usman Kakar, ensure his safety, and uphold his fundamental rights. The ongoing campaign of enforced disappearances must end, and those responsible must be held accountable under international human rights standards."

Paank has called on the international community, human rights groups, and press freedom advocates to urgently address this growing crisis and demand the immediate release of all individuals subjected to enforced disappearance in Balochistan.

Balochistan has long faced severe human rights violations under Pakistani rule, including reports of killings, sexual violence, and forced displacements. Despite the region's abundance of natural resources, local communities rarely benefit from them. Restrictions on freedom of speech, assembly, and movement are widespread, with dissent harshly suppressed.

The Baloch people continue to endure immense suffering, yet the international community has largely ignored their plight. Efforts to address these abuses have been limited, leaving the Baloch population vulnerable and their fundamental rights consistently violated without adequate international intervention or support. (ANI)

