Bangkok, March 28: Bangkok police say a high-rise building under construction collapsed when a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Thai capital midday on Friday, and possible casualties are not yet known.

A dramatic video circulated on social media showed the multi-story building with a crane on top collapsing into a cloud of dust, while onlookers screamed and ran. Earthquake in Bangkok: Under-Construction Skyscraper Collapses As Massive Quake Jolts Thailand Capital; Terrifying Videos Surface.

Under-Construction Skyscraper Collapses As Massive Quake Jolts Bangkok

NEW VIDEO: Skyscraper under construction collapses as massive earthquake hits Bangkok. No word on casualties pic.twitter.com/QhoLEEnd7b — BNO News (@BNONews) March 28, 2025

BREAKING: Skyscraper under construction collapses during earthquake in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/URArEojgyc — BNO News (@BNONews) March 28, 2025

Police told The Associated Press they were responding to the scene near Bangkok's popular Chatuchak Market, and had no immediate information on how many workers were on the site at the time of the collapse.