Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): A public meeting has been called by the Chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Mahmood Khan Achakzai in Quetta, to address the issues related to the injustice faced by Pashtuns in the country, Pakistan vernacular media Urdu Point reported.

The meeting will be held on December 2, 2023, which happens to be the 50th anniversary of Pashtun nationalist Khan Shaheed Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai.

Also Read | UK: Funfair Owner Sentenced to Three Years of Jail Term After Trampoline Explodes, Throws Toddler 'Higher Than a House' Leading to Her Death in Norfolk.

Achakzai said that countries cannot run with injustice and that Pashtuns are being treated as third-class citizens in this country.

He said that Pashtuns have made the biggest sacrifices in the movement to gain independence from the British, but today the culture of Pashtuns is being mocked

Also Read | United States Marine Corps Birthday 2023: Know Date, History and Significance of the Annual US Observance.

"The passport system is not accepted at the Durand Line as the delegation of governments decided that a computerized identity card and a computerized visa would be sufficient here," he said, as per Urdu Point.

In the census, 30,00,000 people of Southern Pakhtunkhwa were cut off. A provincial seat was given to 466,000 people of Pashtun areas, especially Chaman, while 178,000 people of Avaran were also given a provincial seat.

Recently, the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) organised a protest rally in Geneva accusing the Pakistan army of sponsoring terrorism and carrying out gross human rights violations.

The rally started from Lake Geneva to Broken Chair in front of the United Nations and was attended by Pashtuns from Pakistan and Afghanistan. During the rally, the protesters raised slogans against the Pakistan Army for carrying out genocide of Pashtuns by supporting terrorist outfits like the Pakistani Taliban.

The Afghans also accused Pakistan of targeting Afghan refugees and carrying out atrocities on them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)